Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

