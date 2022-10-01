Bank of Stockton Buys 197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.