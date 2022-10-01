Bank of Stockton Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $32.63. 4,562,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,052. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

