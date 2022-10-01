Bank of Stockton Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTB traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $176.32. The stock had a trading volume of 952,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

