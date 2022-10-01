Bank of Stockton Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,634. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.