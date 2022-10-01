Bank of Stockton Sells 200 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,292 shares of company stock valued at $21,334,517 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

