Barclays Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $265.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.00.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $302.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.09 and its 200-day moving average is $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

