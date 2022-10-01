Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BNED traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 257,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

