Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

