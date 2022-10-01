Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
About Barratt Developments
