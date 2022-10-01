Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 1,005,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,405.2 days.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

BSFFF remained flat at $30.14 during trading on Friday. 870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $57.77.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basic-Fit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.