BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

BBTV stock remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. BBTV has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

