BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Trading Down 18.1%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.34. 1,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.