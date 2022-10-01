Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Becle Price Performance

BCCLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 26,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,825. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Get Becle alerts:

About Becle

(Get Rating)

Read More

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.