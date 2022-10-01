Bee Token (BGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Bee Token (BGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Bee Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $55,078.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token’s launch date was February 9th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bee Token is beeco.io.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “An one-stop-shop e-commerce built on blockchain for a better cross-geography shopping experience. Users can Buy and pay in e-voucher for many branded products, Create customizable e-vouchers to give someone special in NFT, Trade NFT cards on the marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

