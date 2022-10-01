Beldex (BDX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $7,362.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

