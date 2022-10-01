BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Down 7.1%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.36 and last traded at 2.36. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.54.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.57.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

