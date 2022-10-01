Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

BFLBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

