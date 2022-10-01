Bincentive (BCNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.16 Million

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bincentive has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bincentive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bincentive Coin Profile

Bincentive’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. Bincentive’s official message board is medium.com/@bincentive.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bincentive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bincentive using one of the exchanges listed above.

