Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.65% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $97,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

BIO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.14. 263,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,900. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.24 and a fifty-two week high of $798.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

