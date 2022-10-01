Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $270.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $207.00.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $290.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

