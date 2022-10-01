BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

