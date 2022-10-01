BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. SouthState Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,860,063 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

