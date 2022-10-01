Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) vs. Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Head to Head Review

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 15.65 -$376.17 million ($0.20) -46.15 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fifth Street Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

