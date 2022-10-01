BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

BLUA stock remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. BlueRiver Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

