BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Stories

