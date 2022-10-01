Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

