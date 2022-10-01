Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 23,770 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14,148.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,769,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.