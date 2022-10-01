Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 574,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,345. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

