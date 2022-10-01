Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,567 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after buying an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,103. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.32.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

