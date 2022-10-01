Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $152.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.12. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

