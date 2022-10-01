Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

