Bogart Wealth LLC Has $37.99 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $37,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,411,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $25.48.

