Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

