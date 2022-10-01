Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 32,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 16,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,022. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

