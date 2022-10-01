Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $229.68. 838,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

