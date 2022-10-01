Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

BKNG stock traded down $35.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,643.21. 498,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,006. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,641.87 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,911.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,024.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

