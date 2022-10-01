Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB increased their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.