BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $37.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

