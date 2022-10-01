Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

BRQS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

