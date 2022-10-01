Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 211,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 15,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 11,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

