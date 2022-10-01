Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 4,731 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

