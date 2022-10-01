Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

NUE opened at $106.99 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

