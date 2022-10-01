Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $24,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

