Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

