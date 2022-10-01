Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.