Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $179,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $179,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average of $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

