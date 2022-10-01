Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

