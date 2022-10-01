Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

