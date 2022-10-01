Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BRC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brady by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brady by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

