Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.57 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 221,629 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Insider Activity at Braveheart Investment Group

In related news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,624.94).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

